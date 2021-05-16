Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

