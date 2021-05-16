Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 448.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $228,720,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $13,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

