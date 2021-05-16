RAMP Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $162.65 million and $16.37 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,758,792 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

