Raymond James Boosts Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target to C$43.50

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

PRN stock opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$15.43 and a 12 month high of C$36.73. The firm has a market cap of C$415.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.02.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

