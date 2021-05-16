Raymond James Boosts Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target to C$43.50

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
PRN stock opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$15.43 and a 12 month high of C$36.73. The firm has a market cap of C$415.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.02.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
