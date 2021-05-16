Raymond James Increases Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $63.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

