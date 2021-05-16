Raymond James Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.