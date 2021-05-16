Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

