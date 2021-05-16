Raymond James Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$251.10.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

