Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $57.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPRO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

