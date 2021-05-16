Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $370,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

