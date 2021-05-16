Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

