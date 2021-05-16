Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 6,927 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,692,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.