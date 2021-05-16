Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 21 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,187.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,171.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,076.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

