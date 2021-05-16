Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,540 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

