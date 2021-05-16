Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

RLGY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

