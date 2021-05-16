Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

RXRX stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

