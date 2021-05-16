Redcape Hotel Group (RDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Sunday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Redcape Hotel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Redcape Hotel Group
