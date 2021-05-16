Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,827,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

