Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.