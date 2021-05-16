Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

