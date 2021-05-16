Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.13 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

