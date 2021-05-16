Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 598,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

