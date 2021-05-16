Reviewing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

79.2% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 9 0 2.69 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Newmont.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $9.74 billion 5.82 $2.81 billion $1.32 53.60 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Newmont has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

