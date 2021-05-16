Reviewing Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Lordstown Motors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 2 1 3 0 2.17 Lordstown Motors 2 2 2 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 196.24%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

