Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$80.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

