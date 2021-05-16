RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $884,663.07 and approximately $976.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 1,008,481 coins and its circulating supply is 841,152 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

