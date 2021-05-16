Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

LON:RR opened at GBX 107.64 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.10. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,674 shares of company stock valued at $293,823.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

