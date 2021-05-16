Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

