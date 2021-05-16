Roth Capital Raises Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $25.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

