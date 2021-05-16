Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £100

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPX. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

LON SPX opened at £121.80 ($159.13) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 52 week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of £114.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

