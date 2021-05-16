Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RSI opened at $12.01 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

