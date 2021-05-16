Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $471,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,781 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

RUN stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

