Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 180.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 60,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 552.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.