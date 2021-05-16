Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes $19.98 Million Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,601,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,000. Glu Mobile comprises approximately 5.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.91% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

