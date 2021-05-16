Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 88,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. McAfee makes up about 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

