Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €13.30 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.19. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

