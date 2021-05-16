Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.30 million and the lowest is $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,837. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.