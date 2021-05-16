Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

Several other research firms have also commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

STSA opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

