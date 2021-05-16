Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Sells $21,410.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BFS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFS. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

