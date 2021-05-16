Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.88

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 183499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.