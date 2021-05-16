Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

