Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,724. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

