Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $48.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

