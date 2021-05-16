Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €65.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €64.92 ($76.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.13.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

