SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSKF. Citigroup raised SCSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SCSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get SCSK alerts:

Shares of SCSKF opened at $62.00 on Thursday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.