Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 176.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

