Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,674,926 shares.The stock last traded at $92.96 and had previously closed at $87.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 631,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

