SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

