Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

