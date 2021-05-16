Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 98,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,813,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 763,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

